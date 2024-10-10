Titans Signing OL John Ojukwu

According to Jim Wyatt, the Titans are signing OL John Ojukwu to the practice squad.

In correspondence, Tennessee is releasing DB Anthony Kendall from the practice squad.

Ojukwu, 25, went undrafted out of Boise State back in 2023 before catching on with the Titans.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts and was brought back to the practice squad. He was eventually called up to the team’s active roster and started three games in 2023. Tennessee released him in October 2024 before re-signing him to the practice squad shortly after.

In 2024, Ojukwu has appeared in one game for the Titans.