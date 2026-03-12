Titans Signing OLB Jacob Martin To Two-Year Deal

Jordan Schultz reports the Titans are signing Commanders OLB Jacob Martin to a two-year deal worth up to $11 million.

Martin, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract with the Seahawks before being released after one season. From there he wound up signing with the Texans.

As an unrestricted free agent, Martin signed a three-year, $13.5 million contract with the Jets in 2022. The Jets later traded Martin to the Broncos at the midseason deadline.

The Broncos opted to release Martin following the draft and he signed a one-year deal with the Colts back in August of 2023. He was once again an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a one-year deal with the Bears.

Martin then signed with the Commanders on a one-year deal for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Martin appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and recorded 39 tackles, three tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one pass defense and one forced fumble.