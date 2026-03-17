Titans Signing OT Austin Deculus

Adam Schefter reports that the Titans are signing veteran OT Austin Deculus to an undisclosed contract on Tuesday.

Deculus, 27, was a sixth-round pick of the Texans in 2021 where he signed his rookie deal through 2025. Houston released him after training camp in 2023 and brought him back on the practice squad shortly after.

After being elevated from the practice squad twice in the 2023 season, the Texans signed Deculus to the active roster at the end of September. Houston waived him in November and he was claimed by the Jets shortly after.

The Jets re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent, but he was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. He signed with the Saints’ practice squad and was signed to the Texans’ active roster in December.

The Texans traded Deculus to the Chargers at the start of the 2025 regular season.

In 2025, Deculus appeared in 13 games for the Chargers and made five starts for them.