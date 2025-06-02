Titans Signing RB Tyrion Davis-Price To Two-Year Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Titans are signing RB Tyrion Davis-Price to a two-year contract.

The former third-round pick of the 49ers has bounced around to a few teams already in his short career and will compete for a backup role in Tennessee.

Davis-Price, 24, was drafted in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers in 2022. He was waived in December of 2023 before joining the Niners’ practice squad.

The Eagles later signed Davis-Price to a futures deal for the 2024 season but cut him loose in May.

In 2023, Davis-Price appeared in one game and rushed six times for 21 yards (3.5 YPA) and scored one rushing touchdown.