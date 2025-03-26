Titans Signing WR James Proche

According to Terry McCormick, the Titans are signing WR James Proche to a contract on Wednesday.

Proche, 28, was a sixth-round pick by the Ravens out of SMU back in the 2020 draft.

He was in the third year of his four-year rookie deal when the Ravens opted to release him as a part of their final roster cuts ahead of the 2023 season. He later caught on with the Browns practice squad and was elevated to the active roster.

Cleveland re-signed him to a one-year deal last offseason.

In 2024, Proche appeared in nine games for the Browns and recorded three receptions for 21 yards (7.0 YPC) and no touchdowns. He also recorded 19 punt returns for 172 yards and one kickoff return for 19 yards.