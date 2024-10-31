Titans Signing WR Mason Kinsey

According to Jim Wyatt of the team’s website, the Titans are signing WR Mason Kinsey to their practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Titans’ practice squad:

Kinsey, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Berry College back in May of 2020. He signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Titans.

Kinsey was waived by Tennessee coming out of training camp and he later had a brief stint on the Patriots’ practice squad. He signed a futures contract with the Titans for the next three years and spent time on the practice squad and active roster.

In 2024, Kinsey has appeared in one game for the Titans and caught his only target for six yards.