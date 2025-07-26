Titans Signing WR Ramel Keyton

Tom Pelissero reports that the Titans are signing WR Ramel Keyton after WR Treylon Burks fractured his collarbone in practice on Saturday.

Keyton, 24, signed on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee. He wound up making Las Vegas’ active roster coming out of the preseason.

The Raiders cut him loose at the end of September and quickly re-signed him to the practice squad. He signed a two-year deal with Las Vegas back in November.

In 2024, Keyton appeared in eight games for the Raiders and recorded one catch for seven yards.