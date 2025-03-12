Titans Signing WR Van Jefferson

According to Jordan Schultz, the Titans are signing WR Van Jefferson to a one-year deal.

The contract has a max value of $2.5 million, per Schultz. Jefferson adds some veteran depth to Tennessee’s receiving group.

Jefferson, 28, was drafted by the Rams in the second round out of Florida in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was later traded to the Falcons in 2023 at the deadline.

Jefferson played out the final year of a four-year, $5.6 million rookie contract and was testing the open market an an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a one-year contract with the Steelers.

In 2023, Jefferson appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and Falcons and caught 24 passes on 40 targets for 276 yards receiving and two touchdowns.