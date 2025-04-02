Titans Still Don’t Have Conviction On No. 1 Pick?

Dianna Russini says her sense from talking to sources is that the Titans still don’t have conviction on what to do with the No. 1 overall pick.

Momentum has been building for Miami QB Cam Ward as the pick, as he’s distanced himself from other quarterback prospects in this class and Tennessee has a major need at the position.

However, Russini says there are definitely people in the organization who support trading down and out of the pick to get more selections that can be used to rebuild the entire roster, which is not in great shape.

There was some buzz about a potential trade at the Combine, with the Giants reportedly interested in moving up from the No. 3 pick. However that seems to have fizzled out for the time being, with Adam Schefter reporting the Titans are impressed enough with Ward to increase their asking price.

Titans HC Brian Callahan said recently the team is getting closer to a decision, while GM Mike Borgonzi reiterated that “everything is still on the table.”

With just over three weeks until Tennessee goes on the clock to start the first round, there’s still a little bit of time for the Titans to decide what to do.

Ward, 22, enrolled at Incarnate Word in 2020 after only receiving offers there and Texas Southern. After two seasons, Ward entered the transfer portal and committed to Washington State.

Ward spent two years at Washington State and was a four-star transfer in the portal last offseason before committing to Miami for his final year. He led the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record and a bowl appearance as a Heisman finalist in his only season.

In his collegiate career, Ward appeared in 57 games over five years and recorded 18,189 passing yards, 158 passing touchdowns and 37 interceptions. He also rushed for 473 yards and 20 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Titans and the No. 1 pick as the news is available.