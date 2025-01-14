Titans To Wrap Up Second Round Of GM Interviews Thursday

According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, the Titans plan to be done with their second round of interviews for their GM vacancy by Thursday.

Tennessee has six finalists and will interview two per day from Tuesday through Thursday. The full list includes:

Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray

Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds

Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi

Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham

Packers VP of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan

Gray and Dodds will be first up today, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, who adds that team owner Amy Adams Strunk will be involved in this round of interviews after not speaking to candidates in the first round.

Borgonzi will have his interview on Wednesday, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Breer adds Cunningham will interview Wednesday, with Spytek and Sullivan rounding out the slate on Thursday.

This clears the way for the Titans to zero in on a new general manager by the end of the week. Sullivan is worth watching given his connections to Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker, who has final authority on all football decisions in Tennessee. Both worked together in Green Bay.

Brinker’s exact role will also probably determine which candidates the Titans end up with, as the NFL had to review their job posting to ensure it was a true primary front office executive role, otherwise other teams could have blocked Tennessee from interviewing some of these candidates.

The Titans’ GM will still oversee the coaching staff, the draft and free agency, but report to Brinker.

Sullivan, 47, worked his way up the ranks at the Packers after originally being a scouting intern in 2003. He worked his way up to being a scout for Green Bay from 2008-2015 and was named director of college scouting in 2016.

The Packers hired him as their co-director of player personnel in 2018 and promoted him to vice president of player personnel in 2022.