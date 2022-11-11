Titans Tried Out Five Players Including TE JJ Arcega-Whiteside

The Tennessee Titans brought in a group of free agents for tryouts on Friday, according to Aaron Wilson and Field Yates

The full list includes:

  1. TE JJ Arcega-Whiteside
  2. WR Kawaan Baker
  3. WR Deon Cain
  4. LB Jordan Evans
  5. LB Andre Smith

Arcega-Whiteside, 25, was drafted by the Eagles in the second round out of Stanford in 2019. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $4.951 million rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $1.2 million in 2022. 

The Eagles traded him to the Seahawks a few weeks ago for DB Ugo Amadi. He was cut loose coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad. 

The Seahawks opted to release Arcega-Whiteside a few weeks ago. 

In 2021, Arcega-Whiteside appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and caught two passes on five targets for 36 yards. 

