Titans Tried Out Five Players Including TE JJ Arcega-Whiteside

The Tennessee Titans brought in a group of free agents for tryouts on Friday, according to Aaron Wilson and Field Yates.
The full list includes:
- TE JJ Arcega-Whiteside
- WR Kawaan Baker
- WR Deon Cain
- LB Jordan Evans
- LB Andre Smith
Arcega-Whiteside, 25, was drafted by the Eagles in the second round out of Stanford in 2019. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $4.951 million rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $1.2 million in 2022.
The Eagles traded him to the Seahawks a few weeks ago for DB Ugo Amadi. He was cut loose coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad.
The Seahawks opted to release Arcega-Whiteside a few weeks ago.
In 2021, Arcega-Whiteside appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and caught two passes on five targets for 36 yards.
