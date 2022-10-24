Titans Tried Out Nine Players

The Tennessee Titans conducted a workout this past Saturday involving nine free agents, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

O’Shaughnessy, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2015. He was traded to the Patriots in 2017 for a fifth-round pick, but was waived a year later.

The Jaguars claimed O’Shaughnessy off waivers and he spent the past two years in Jacksonville. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.473 million rookie contract and re-signed with the Jaguars in 2019 and again in 2021.

From there, O’Shaughnessy signed a one-year deal with the Bears this past offseason, but was ultimately waived prior to the start of the season.

In 2021, James O’Shaughnessy appeared in seven games for the Jaguars and caught 24 passes for 244 yards receiving and no touchdowns.