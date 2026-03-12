Titans Unveil New Logo, Uniforms

The Tennessee Titans unveiled their new uniforms and logos Thursday evening.

“I don’t think it’s a departure from anything,” Burke Nihill, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Titans, said of the logo. “It’s more of an evolution of the best of who we’ve always been and who we want to be going forward. We wanted the uniform, and brand of the Tennessee Titans, to be the best of who we’ve always been. And the logo that we’ve worn on the side of the helmet for the past 25-plus years is part of the best of who’ve always been. There’s a clear familiarity, and we wanted that.

“Relative to fireballs and swords and Greek, our hope is Mr. Titan shows up in full gear for the first game this year. That’s been a part of who we’ve been, and those logos instantly become some of the best retro logos in sports. This just brings everything together in a way that feels like it is going to stand the test of time.”

A New Chapter pic.twitter.com/NZF8QXyMik — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) March 13, 2026

“We wanted to come up with something that took the best parts of all of that and bring it together in a way that makes sense,” said Nihill. “I feel like we’re building on the legacy of what got us here, and we’re doing it in a way that is going to set the course of this organization for decades to come in a pretty special way.”

Titans of Tennessee pic.twitter.com/f7MEinwKcb — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) March 13, 2026

“I think that Titans blue is a really bold color, a really powerful color,” said Erin Swartz, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing with the Titans. “Seven other teams in the NFL have navy, but this color is much more unique to us. So, it’s a way for fans to uniquely show their support, and really fill stadiums both home and away with Titans blue to support their team.

“We wanted to give them that tool to kind of stand out, as Titans fans.”