Titans Waive Four Players

The Tennessee Titans announced that they are waiving four players on Monday.

The full list of players being waived by the Titans includes:

LB Tuzar Skipper LB Nate Hall LB Kobe Jones TE Austin Fort

Skipper, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Toledo, later agreeing to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Steelers. He then managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

However, Pittsburgh waived Skipper coming out of the preseason and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Giants. New York added him to their practice squad and he was later signed to the Steelers’ active roster.

After being waived during his second stint with the Steelers, Skipper was signed by the Titans practice squad and later elevated to the active roster. He signed a futures contract with the Titans and appeared on the active roster during 2020, yet did not appear in a game during the 2021 season.

In 2020, Skipper appeared in four games for the Titans and recorded five tackles.