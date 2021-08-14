Titans Waive TE Donnie Ernsberger From IR With Settlement

The Tennessee Titans officially waived TE Donnie Ernsberger from injured reserve with a settlement on Saturday.

Ernsberger, 24, wound up signing on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Western Michigan back in April of last year. He signed a three-year $1.71 million contract with the Buccaneers but was waived with an injury designation.

Ernsberger later reverted to the Buccaneers’ injured reserve list before being waived with a settlement. The Jaguars claimed him off of waivers and it took until a few weeks ago for him to secure an opportunity with the Titans.

Tennessee waived Ernsberger with an injury designation a few days ago and he reverted to injured reserve.

During his college career at Western Michigan, Ernsberger caught 45 passes for 528 yards receiving and five touchdowns over the course of 24 games.

In 2018, Ernsberger appeared in two games for the Buccaneers but did not catch a pass.