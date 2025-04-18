Titans Waive Two Players With NFI Designations

The Tennessee Titans announced they waived DB Justin Hardee and DE/OLB Khalid Duke with non-football injury designations.

Both players will revert to the non-football injury list once they pass through waivers unclaimed.

Hardee, 31, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the Saints’ practice squad.

New Orleans promoted Hardee to their active roster a few weeks later and he returned to the Saints for two years on one-year contracts.

Hardee signed a contract with the Jets back in 2021 and remained with the team for three years. He then signed with the Browns for the 2024 season but was let go from the practice squad in September.

He had a brief stint with the Panthers before catching on with the Titans in October. Hardee signed to Tennessee’s active roster in November.

The Titans re-signed him to a contract earlier this month.

In 2024, Hardee appeared in nine games for the Titans and recorded three total tackles.