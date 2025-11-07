Titans Waive Veteran S Quandre Diggs

The Tennessee Titans announced that they’ve “parted ways” with veteran S Quandre Diggs on Friday.

Given that we’re past the trade deadline, Diggs will be subject to waivers.

The Titans recently claimed S Jerrick Reed II off waivers from the Seahawks, so they clearly want to take a look at what he can do for them.

Diggs, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Lions back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.395 million contract and in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $20.4 million extension in 2018.

The Lions traded Diggs midseason in 2019, however, to the Seahawks, swapping a seventh for a fifth-round pick in 2021. Seattle reworked Diggs’ contract, giving the defensive back more injury protection as well as adding a voidable year in 2022.

He then signed a three-year, $39 million extension with Seattle. Diggs was entering the final year of that contract in 2024 when the Seahawks released him during the offseason. He caught on with the Titans on a one-year deal last year before returning to Tennessee this past summer.

In 2025, Diggs has appeared in nine games for the Titans, making four starts and recording 30 tackles and a pass defense.