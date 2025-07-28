Titans Waive WR Treylon Burks With Injury Designation

The Tennessee Titans announced they have signed WR Ramel Keyton to a contract.

In correspondence, the Titans have waived WR Treylon Burks with an injury designation. Burks suffered a broken collarbone in Saturday’s practice.

Burks, 25, was a two-year starter at Arkansas and was first-team All-SEC in 2021 and twice named All-SEC second-team in 2019 and 2020. The Titans traded up and used the No. 18 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Burks is entering the final year of a four-year, $14,369,584 contract that includes $7,630,607. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2024, Burks appeared in five games for the Titans and recorded four receptions for 34 yards (8.5 YPC) and no touchdowns.