Titans Waiving RB Micah Bernard

According to Aaron Wilson, the Titans are waiving RB Micah Bernard on Monday.

The move is to free up space for the addition of RB Tyrion Davis-Price. Bernard is a rookie free agent out of Utah.

Bernard, 23, played six years at Utah and became the primary starting running back in his final season. He signed with the Titans after the 2025 NFL Draft.

During his six-year college career, Bernard rushed 421 times for 2,217 yards and 11 touchdowns, adding 99 receptions for 770 yards and five more touchdowns in 51 career games.