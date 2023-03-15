Titans Will Not Tender RFA WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Terry McCormick reports that the Titans do not plan to tender RFA WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

Westbrook-Ikhine, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Indiana back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Titans.

Tennessee opted to waive Westbrook-Ikhine coming out of training camp and sign him to their practice squad after clearing waivers. However, they later promoted him to the active roster where he has remained ever since.

In 2022, Westbrook-Ikhine appeared in 17 games for the Titans, recording 25 catches for 397 yards (15.9 YPC) and three touchdowns.