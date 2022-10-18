Titans Worked Out Eight Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Titans brought in eight players for workouts on Tuesday including DB Steven Parker.

The full list includes:

Parker, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma back in 2018. He later signed on with the Rams but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Parker spent his rookie year on the Rams’ practice squad and returned to Los Angeles on a futures contract in 2020. However, he was eventually waived and claimed by the Dolphins. Miami opted to waive Parker and after a brief stint with the Vikings, he landed on the Cowboys practice squad.

From there, he had a brief stint with the Giants before joining the Commanders last offseason. However, Washington cut him loose coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Parker appeared in nine games for the Giants and recorded four tackles and two pass defenses.