Titans Worked Out Five Players, Sign K Josh Lambo

The Titans worked out five free agents on Tuesday and signed K Josh Lambo.

The other players the team worked out included CB Greg Mabin, K Jose Borregales, K Matt Ammendola, and CB Davontae Harris.

Lambo, 31, wound up signing on with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M back in 2015. He spent just over two years with the Chargers before he was waived at the start of the 2017 season.

The Jaguars later signed him to a contract during the 2017 season. Lambo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2019 when he agreed to a four-year extension worth $15.5 million and $6.5 million in full guarantees.

Jacksonville released Lambo and he later had a brief stint on the Steelers’ practice squad.

In 2021, Lambo has appeared in three games for the Jaguars and converted no field goals in three attempts and 5 of 7 extra points.

Mabin, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa back in 2017. He later signed on with the Buccaneers but was cut loose a few days later.

From there, Mabin has had brief stints with the Bills, 49ers, Bengals, Titans, and Jaguars before returning to the Titans this past May but was cut loose in August during training camp.

He caught on with the Cardinals’ practice squad in October but later signed to the Titans’ active roster.

In 2021, Mabin appeared in five games and recorded 10 tackles, no interceptions, and one pass defense.