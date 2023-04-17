Titans Worked Out LB Nick Kwiatkoski & LB Tanner Vallejo

The Tennessee Titans hosted LB Nick Kwiatkoski and LB Tanner Vallejo for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

The Titans opted to sign LB Ben Niemann on Monday.

Vallejo, 28, is a former sixth-round pick by the Bills out of Boise State in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was in the second year of his four-year rookie contract when the Bills waived him at the start of the 2018 season.

After a brief stint with the Browns, Vallejo was claimed off of waivers by the Cardinals. He was later released coming out of the preseason before being claimed by Washington.

The Cardinals re-signed Vallejo to their practice squad during the 2019 season and he returned to Arizona on a two-year, $4.1 million contract back in 2021.

In 2022, Vallejo appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and recorded 34 tackles, including two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and a pass defense.

Kwiatkoski, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bears back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2.915 million contract and made a base salary of $720,000 in 2019.

Kwiatkoski was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career back in 2020 when he agreed to a three-year, $21 million deal with $13.5 million guaranteed with the Raiders. He later agreed to restructure his deal with the team but was cut loose back in March of last year.

From there, Kwiatkoski signed a one-year deal with Atlanta, but was ultimately cut loose coming out of training camp. The Falcons brought him back where he played out the 2022 season.

In 2022, Kwiatkoski appeared in 12 games for the Falcons and recorded three tackles.