Titans Worked Out OL George Fant & OL Chris Hubbard

According to Ian Rapoport, the Titans worked out veteran offensive linemen George Fant and Chris Hubbard on Saturday.

Titans OT Nicholas Petit-Frere was suspended for the first six games of the season so the team is in the market for an offensive tackle.

Fant, 31, signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky back in 2016. He finished a three-year rookie contract before the Seahawks used a second-round restricted tender on him worth $3.095 million for the 2019 season.

The Dolphins were reportedly interested in Fant back in March, yet nothing ever materialized between the two sides.

As an unrestricted free agent in 2020, Fant signed a three-year, $27.3 million deal with the Jets. He’s set to make base salaries of $9.25 million in his final season.

In 2022, Fant appeared in eight games for the Jets, making seven starts for them.

