According to Aaron Wilson, the Titans worked out RB Jordan Mims on Monday.

Tennessee is signing RB Tyrion Davis-Price, so it does not seem like this workout is going to lead to a contract for Mims, at least not right now.

Mims has also had a workout with the Patriots this offseason.

Mims, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Fresno State back in 2023 and later signed a rookie contract with the Bills.

Mims was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the Saints’ practice squad. New Orleans recently cut him loose following their rookie minicamp.

In 2024, Mims appeared in 11 games for the Saints and recorded 20 rushing attempts for 70 yards (3.5 YPC), to go along with 12 receptions for 71 yards (5.9 YPC).