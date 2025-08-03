Titans Worked Out Seven Players, Signed Two

According to Aaron Wilson, the Titans worked out seven players on Sunday, signing DT Josiah Bronson and OL Arlington Hambright.

The full list of players who worked out for the team includes:

DT Josiah Bronson (signed) OT Joey Fisher OL Arlington Hambright (signed) DT Tyler Manoa OT Spencer Rolland DT T.J. Smith G Cole Spencer

Tennessee also waived DT Devante O’Malley and WR Ramel Keyton in a corresponding move.

Bronson, 28, began his career at Temple before transferring to Washington. He later went undrafted in 2021 and caught on with the Saints.

After being let go and signing with the Browns, Bronson bounced to several other teams, including the Dolphins, Colts, and Patriots.

He also had two stints with the Memphis Showboats of the USL.

For his NFL career, Bronson has appeared in eight games and recorded 12 tackles.