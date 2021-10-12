According to Aaron Wilson, the Titans worked out seven players on Tuesday including LB Dylan Cole.

The full list of players includes:

LB Dylan Cole OL Derwin Gray OT Jonathan Hubbard G Sam Jones LB Justin March-Lillard C Michal Menet C James Murray

Of this group, the Titans signed Gray and Murray to their practice squad.

Cole, 26, signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri State back in 2017. He played out the final year of a three-year, $1.66 million contract and before re-signing on a one-year tender last offseason.

He is testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Cole appeared in six games and recorded five tackles and no sacks.