According to Aaron Wilson, the Titans worked out seven players on Tuesday including LB Dylan Cole.
The full list of players includes:
- LB Dylan Cole
- OL Derwin Gray
- OT Jonathan Hubbard
- G Sam Jones
- LB Justin March-Lillard
- C Michal Menet
- C James Murray
Of this group, the Titans signed Gray and Murray to their practice squad.
Cole, 26, signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri State back in 2017. He played out the final year of a three-year, $1.66 million contract and before re-signing on a one-year tender last offseason.
He is testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent.
In 2020, Cole appeared in six games and recorded five tackles and no sacks.
