Titans Worked Out Six Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Titans hosted six players for workouts on Tuesday including veteran LB Kyron Johnson.

The full list includes:

Johnson, 26, was a former sixth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2022 Draft out of Kansas. He was among the team’s final roster cuts and was signed back to the practice squad, but was later released and joined the Steelers’ practice squad.

He was among Pittsburgh’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Johnson appeared in six games for the Steelers.