Titans Worked Out Three Defensive Backs

The Tennessee Titans brought in three defensive backs for workouts on Tuesday, including Elijah Benton, Shawn Williams, and Adrian Colbert, according to Aaron Wilson.

Of this group, the Titans signed Colbert and Benton.

Williams, 31, was drafted in the third round of the 2013 draft by the Bengals. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $20.19 million contract extension with Cincinnati in 2016.

After testing the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021, Williams signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Cardinals but was among their final roster cuts and caught on with the Falcons back in October. He bounced on and off Atlanta’s practice squad last season.

In 2021, Williams appeared in six games for the Falcons and recorded 22 tackles and no interceptions.