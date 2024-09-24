Titans Workout Four Running Backs

According to Aaron Wilson, the Titans brought in four running backs for workouts on Tuesday including Joshua Kelley.

Kelley, 26, was a former fourth-round pick by the Chargers in the 2020 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He finished a four-year, $4,075,339 rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career last offseason.

He caught on with the Giants in August but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Kelley appeared in all 17 games for the Chargers and recorded 107 rushing attempts for 405 yards (3.8 YPC) and two touchdowns, to go along with eight receptions for 32 yards (4.0 YPC).