Titans WR Calvin Ridley Out For Season With Broken Leg

Titans interim HC Mike McCoy announced following Sunday’s loss to the Texans that veteran WR Calvin Ridley is out for the season with a broken fibula.

Ridley had just returned from injury. You can expect the Titans to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Ridley, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2018 out of Alabama. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $10,900,732 contract that included a $6,007,804 signing bonus.

The Falcons exercised Ridley’s fifth-year option which was scheduled to cost Atlanta $11.116 million fully guaranteed in 2022. However, it was tolled a year following his suspension for gambling. The Jaguars acquired the deal as a part of their trade for Ridley at the deadline in 2022.

He quickly tested the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2024 after concluding his contract with Jacksonville, signing a four-year, $92 million deal with the Titans that includes $50 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Ridley has appeared in six games and recorded 16 receptions for 290 yards (18.1 YPC) and no touchdowns.