Tom Brady Met With Matthew Stafford In Montana, Raiders ‘Most Aggressive Suitor’

Update:

Jordan Schultz has defended his reporting that Tom Brady hosted Matthew Stafford for a visit in Montana by tweeting:

“If you really think Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford just happened to run into each other at a ski resort in Montana — of all places — at the exact same time, I’ve got a bridge to sell you. They were together over the weekend —it happened. Multiple teams are interested in Stafford, and Brady has been leading the charge to get him to the Raiders if the Rams decide to trade him.”

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford “ran into each other at a ski resort in Montana.”

Rapoport says that the meeting was unplanned and “not extensive or in-depth.” Beyond that, Rapoport adds that Brady did not “host” or “recruit” Stafford, despite the prior reports.

Jordan Schultz of B/R reports that Raiders minority owner Tom Brady recently hosted Rams QB Matthew Stafford at his home in Montana.

Schultz says Stafford and Brady spent time together and went skiing. Beyond that, Brady has been actively trying to convince Stafford to join the Raiders with discussions ongoing.

The Rams allowed Stafford to speak to other teams about a potential trade this offseason, but they’ve maintained that re-signing the veteran quarterback is their preference.

Even so, Stafford appears to have a decent market available and Schultz mentions that the Raiders are believed to be the most aggressive suitor.

The Giants are also buzzing at the Combine as a potential landing spot for Stafford, with Jordan Raanan saying it appears clear that trading for Stafford would be New York’s top priority this offseason.

Dianna Russini reported those two teams have stood out with significant interest in Stafford, with teams now anticipating the Rams will drive up their asking price.

Stafford, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Lions, who took him with the No. 1 overall pick out of Georgia in 2009. He was in the final year of a five-year, $76.5 million contract when he and the Lions agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension back in 2017.

Stafford was involved in a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Jared Goff and draft picks in 2021. He signed a four-year extension worth $160 million that included $135 million guaranteed a year later.

The Rams and Stafford later reworked that deal going into the 2024 season, moving money up from the back of the contract. Stafford is due $27 million and $31 million in the final two years of his deal.

In 2024, Stafford appeared in 16 games for the Rams and threw for 3,762 yards while completing 65.8 percent of his passes for 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

We’ll have more on Stafford as the news is available.