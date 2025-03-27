Top Browns Brass Also Conducted Private Workouts With QBs Jalen Milroe & Jaxson Dart

According to Tony Grossi, the Browns held private workouts with Alabama QB Jalen Milroe and Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart this week.

Just like Cleveland’s workout with Miami QB Cam Ward, Grossi says all the top Browns decision makers were in attendance for Milroe and Dart’s workouts, including HC Kevin Stefanski, GM Andrew Berry and owner Jimmy Haslam.

That trio will complete the process by working out Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders after his pro day in early April.

Figuring out a plan at quarterback is one of the top priorities for the Browns this year and it’s clear they’re heavily considering drafting a quarterback, either with the No. 2 pick or later on.

The upcoming 2025 class is not loaded with prospects the NFL is excited about, and Milroe has legitimate physical talent.

However, he had a rollercoaster college career, and looks like a serious developmental project. We’ve seen players like that go anywhere from the top five picks to the third day of the draft in recent years, so Milroe’s stock is incredibly volatile.

Milroe, 22, was a two-year starter at Alabama and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2023.

During his four-year college career, Milroe appeared in 38 games for Alabama and completed 64.3 percent of his pass attempts for 6,016 yards, 45 touchdowns and 20 interceptions to go along with 375 carries for 1,577 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Dart, 21, was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 2 player in Utah and the No. 13 overall QB in the 2021 recruiting class. He committed to USC in December 2020 and spent one year there before entering the transfer portal.

Dart was a four-star transfer and was ranked as the No. 3 quarterback in the portal in the 2022 offseason. He committed to Ole Miss and spent the next three seasons as a Rebel.

In his collegiate career, Dart appeared in 45 games over four seasons and completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 11,970 yards, 81 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed 393 times for 1,541 yards and 14 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Browns’ search for a quarterback as the news is available.