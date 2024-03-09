Top Free Agent Fits For Cardinals WR Marquise Brown

Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is set to become a free agent after two seasons in Arizona and should be one of the more sought-after receivers on the market. The Cardinals acquired Brown in 2022 after he played three seasons with QB Lamar Jackson in Baltimore.

While he’s only had one 1,000-yard season among his five in the league, he’s been remarkably consistent in his production:

Year Receptions Yards Touchdowns 2019 46 584 7 2020 58 769 8 2021 91 1008 6 2022* 67 709 3 2023 51 574 4

*traded to Cardinals in offseason

Brown’s main concern, aside from his small stature, is his durability. Over the last two seasons, he’s missed eight games, but was clearly banged up for others. Brown’s willingness to play through injuries is a plus, and while he’s only played 16 games in a season twice, he’s never played fewer than 12 either. In an age where many big-name receivers are missing a few games each year, it’s notable he’s managed to stay as healthy as he has.

Brown is fast and deliberate in his routes. He has inside/outside versatility and should be a solid fit in most schemes. While he’s unlikely to get a massive contract, he’ll likely get a comfortable one as a priority receiver target in free agency. The market has thinned out considerably and Brown is a high-profile option remaining.

Panthers

The Panthers need anyone they can get at wide receiver. The Panthers didn’t do much to help 2023 No. 1 pick Bryce Young, with spotty offensive line play and a barren cupboard at receiver hampering the offense. They do pick at No. 33 at the top of the second round which could be a sweet spot for a receiver, but they’ll need to invest more than that into Young’s supporting cast.

Brown would immediately slot in as Young’s top target. He’d function both as a big-play creator and a reliable chain-mover in this offense. Brown’s ability to play on the outside or slide inside would pair well with returning slot WR Adam Thielen — and it would give them flexibility in the type of receiver they take in the draft.

Carolina is staring down a long road to recovery with a thin roster and limited draft capital for a quick fix. But everything for them hinges on Young improving and becoming a quality NFL quarterback. If he has any chance of accomplishing that, he’ll need better receivers to throw to. Brown could be a great option at a reasonable cost.

Browns

This Browns regime has made it quite apparent they want to improve the wide receiver corps this offseason. Amari Cooper is their WR1, but they don’t have a lot behind him. Last year’s trade acquisition Elijah Moore hasn’t broken out, and recent draft picks David Bell and Cedric Tillman haven’t become impact producers. There’s still time for them to turn a corner, but this is a Browns team that’s supposed to be ready to compete for a Super Bowl now. They can’t afford to wait, and Brown could be an excellent complement to Cooper and Moore in this offense.

Brown’s fit in Cleveland is pretty straightforward: he’d start opposite Cooper, potentially swinging inside in 4-WR sets. The Browns have indicated a desire to move away from the heavy personnel, play-action-centric offense HC Kevin Stefanski typically runs. Instead, they want to play into QB Deshaun Watson’s strengths in a more up-tempo, spread offense. They can’t easily do that without multiple receivers they trust. Bringing Brown in not only adds a reliable target for Watson, but pushes the rest of the depth chart into more complementary roles that could better suit them. .

This is a very strong Browns roster overall that has been let down in the past with poor quarterback play. The team is all-in on Watson as their quarterback; they can’t afford to waste another year because of a thin WR depth chart. Signing Brown makes too much sense for what this team needs.

Chargers

The Chargers feel like a real wild card this offseason. With a new coach and new GM inheriting a strong but underachieving — and aging — roster, they could go in many directions. At receiver, longtime starter Mike Williams is a likely cap casualty while 2023 first-round pick Quentin Johnston underwhelmed his rookie year and raised serious questions about his viability in the NFL moving forward. There’s not much to rely on outside of Keenan Allen.

Brown would provide a stable, veteran presence at WR2 while also unlocking the vertical passing attack the Chargers have been missing for years. Chargers QB Justin Herbert is one of the league’s best quarterbacks and elite arms. Throughout his career, the Chargers have been criticized for their conservative offenses, usually lacking an explosive punch and vertical deep threat to punish defenses over the top. Johnston was drafted in part to add this element to the offense, but he struggled mightily in 2023. Brown would provide the Chargers with a deep threat that can keep defenses honest in all areas of the field, as well.

A key connection to keep in mind: new Los Angeles OC Greg Roman was the play-caller in Baltimore when the Ravens took Brown in the first round and for his first three years. Baltimore hasn’t been able to replicate Brown’s impact since they traded him. Perhaps he could have a similar effect in Los Angeles.