TRADE: 49ers Trading RB Jeff Wilson To Dolphins

According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are trading for 49ers RB Jeff Wilson.

Matt Maiocco says the Dolphins will send a fifth-round pick back to the 49ers.

Miami needed some depth after trading away RB Chase Edmonds in the Bradley Chubb blockbuster, and Wilson is very familiar with the coaching staff due to their time together in San Francisco.

Meanwhile, the 49ers’ depth at the position was good, with Christian McCaffrey the new bell cow and Elijah Mitchell set to come back from injury soon.

Wilson, 26, wound up going undrafted out of North Texas back in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the 49ers, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Wilson was on and off the 49ers’ practice squad and active roster the past few seasons before returning to San Francisco on a new deal this past March.

In 2022, Wilson has appeared in eight games for the 49ers and rushed for 468 yards on 92 carries (5.1 YPC) and two touchdowns to go along with 10 receptions on 13 targets for 88 yards receiving.