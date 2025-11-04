TRADE: Bears Trading For Browns DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reports the Bears are acquiring Browns DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter adds the Bears are sending a 2026 sixth-round pick for Tryon-Shoyinka and a 2026 seventh-round pick. It’s worth noting Chicago lost DE Dayo Odeyingbo to a season-ending surgery on Sunday.

Tryon-Shoyinka, 26, is a former first-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Washington. He finished the final year of a four-year, $11,171,238 rookie contract as Tampa Bay elected not to exercise his fifth-year option.

The Browns signed him to a one-year deal this past offseason.

In 2025, Tryon-Shoyinka has appeared in eight games for the Browns and recorded nine total tackles.