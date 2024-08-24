TRADE: Bears Trading For Browns DT Chris Williams

Dan Wiederer reports that the Bears have finalized a trade with the Browns to acquire DT Chris Williams.

Chicago is sending a sixth-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for Williams and a 2025 seventh-round pick.

Williams, 26, went undrafted out of Wagner in 2020 before catching on with the Colts.

He was on and off of the team’s active roster for two seasons before signing with the Chiefs in 2023 and later being a part of Kansas City’s practice squad.

Williams signed to the Browns’ practice squad in December of 2023 and signed a futures deal with Cleveland in January.

In 2022, Williams appeared in five games for the Colts and recorded two tackles.