TRADE: Bills Land Colts RB Nyheim Hines, Exchanging RB Zack Moss

According to Adam Schefter, the Bills are acquiring Colts RB Nyheim Hines in a trade.

Jay Glazer says the Bills are trading RB Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick that can become a fifth for Hines.

There had been a lot of momentum for a Hines trade earlier in the day, and Buffalo finally came through right before the deadline on a deal.

Hines, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before agreeing to a three-year, $18.6 million extension with the Colts in 2021.

He’s set to make base salaries of $4.45 million and $5.1 million in the final two years of the deal.

In 2022, Hines has appeared in seven games for the Colts and rushed for 36 yards on 18 carries (2.0 YPC) to go along with 25 receptions for 188 yards receiving and one touchdown.

Moss, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the third round out of Utah in 2020. He signed a four-year, $4,612,321 rookie contract that includes a $914,417 signing bonus.

In 2022, Moss has appeared in five games for the Bills and rushed 17 times for 91 yards (5.4 YPC) while adding seven receptions on eight targets for 27 yards.