TRADE: Bills Trade OL Cody Ford To Cardinals For 2023 5th-Rd Pick

The Buffalo Bills announced Monday that they’ve traded G Cody Ford to the Cardinals in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

We’ve traded G Cody Ford to the @AZCardinals for a 2023 5th round draft pick. #BillsMafia Details: https://t.co/eX7TRL9Xr5 pic.twitter.com/J5fdmqfRRt — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 22, 2022

The trade is pending a physical from the Cardinals.

Ford, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2019. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $7.5 million contract.

Ford stands to make a base salary of $1.5 Million for the 2022 season and will be an unrestricted free agent next year.

In 2021, Ford appeared in 15 games for the Bills making seven starts for them at guard.