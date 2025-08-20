TRADE: Broncos Trading WR Devaughn Vele To Saints

The Denver Broncos announced they’re trading WR Devaughn Vele to the Saints in exchange for a 2026 fourth round pick and a 2027 seventh round pick.

New Orleans has been dealing with injuries to their receiving core and have been looking for upgrades at that position.

Vele should provide at minimum solid depth and could even be a catalyst for whoever is under center for the Saints.

Vele has been limited in camp as he’s been recovering from an offseason knee procedure, according to James Palmer. The additions of WR Troy Franklin and WR Pat Bryant have made him expendable, however.

Vele, 27, was originally selected by the Broncos in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL draft. He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract.

In 2024, Vele appeared in 13 games for the Broncos and caught 41 passes on 55 targets for 475 yards and three touchdowns.