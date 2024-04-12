TRADE: Browns Trade OT Leroy Watson To Titans

According to Jim Wyatt of the Titans’ official site, Tennessee has acquired OT Leroy Watson from the Browns in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick.

He’s a former converted tight end entering his third season in the NFL.

Watson, 26, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of UTSA following the 2022 NFL Draft. However, Atlanta waived him coming out of the preseason.

After a short stint on the Patriots practice squad, Watson landed on the 49ers practice squad and finished out the season. San Francisco brought him back on a futures deal for the 2023 season and re-signed him to the practice squad again following the preseason. The Browns signed him off San Francisco’s practice squad in November.

In 2023, Watson appeared in seven games for the Browns as an offensive tackle.