TRADE: Browns Trading CB Troy Hill To Rams

Ian Rapoport reports that the Browns are trading CB Troy Hill to the Rams for a 2023 fifth-round pick. Hill had previously played for the Rams before joining the Browns in free agency last offseason.

Hill, 30, originally signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon back in May of 2015. He was unable to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but later signed on to their practice squad.

Hill had a brief stint with the Patriots in 2015 before he was claimed off of waivers by the Rams. Los Angeles re-signed him to a two-year, $8.25 million deal back in 2019 and made a base salary of $2.85 million last season.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $24 million deal with the Browns last offseason.

In 2021, Hill appeared in 12 games for the Browns and recorded 49 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, no interceptions, and one pass deflection. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 78 overall cornerback out of 119 players.