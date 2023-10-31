TRADE: Browns Trading WR Donovan Peoples-Jones To Lions

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Browns are trading WR Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Lions on Tuesday.

The Browns will receive a 2025 sixth-round pick from the Lions for Peoples-Jones.

Lions GM Brad Holmes has already confirmed the deal.

“He’ll be a good fit here. He’s a high character kid. … He’s fired up about getting this process going,” Holmes said, per Dave Birkett.

Peoples-Jones, 24, was selected by the Browns with the No. 187 overall pick in the sixth round back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3,481,606 contract that includes a $186,606 signing bonus.

Peoples-Jones will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Peoples-Jones has appeared in seven games for the Browns and caught eight passes for 97 yards receiving and no touchdowns.