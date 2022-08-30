TRADE: Buccaneers Trade ILB Grant Stuard To Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tuesday that they’ve traded ILB Grant Stuard and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Colts for a 2023 sixth-rounder.
Buccaneers Trade LB Grant Stuard to Indianapolis Colts
Stuard, 23, is a former seventh-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2021. He signed a four-year contract with Tampa Bay.
In 2021, Stuard appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 11 tackles and a forced fumble.
