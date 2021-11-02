TRADE: Chiefs Trading For Steelers OLB Melvin Ingram

According to Josina Anderson, Steelers OLB Melvin Ingram tells her he is being traded to the Chiefs.

Ian Rapoport says the compensation is a sixth-round pick going back to Pittsburgh.

Ingram has clearly been on the block ahead of today’s trade deadline and the Chiefs were always the destination that made the most sense.

Ingram, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2012. He played out his four-year, $8.39 million rookie contract that included 7.61 million guaranteed before the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option that paid him $7,751,000 for the 2017 season.

The Chargers placed the franchise tag on Ingram in 2017 before later signing him to a four-year, $66 million contract with $42 million guaranteed. He played out that deal and signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Steelers for 2021.

In 2021, Ingram has appeared in six games for the Steelers and recorded 10 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and one pass defense.