TRADE: Chiefs Trading OL Yasir Durant To Patriots

Herbie Teope is reporting that the Chiefs are trading OL Yasir Durant to the New England Patriots in exchange for the Patriots’ 2022 seventh-round draft pick.
Durant, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Missouri back in April of last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chiefs.
Durant was a three-year starter at left tackle for Missouri.
In 2020, Durant appeared in 11 games for the Chiefs, making one start for them at tackle.
