TRADE: Cowboys Trading DB Kelvin Joseph to Dolphins For DB Noah Igbinoghene

Josina Anderson reports that the Cowboys have traded DB Kelvin Joseph to the Dolphins in exchange for DB Noah Igbinoghene.

Igbinoghene, 23, was a two-year starter at Auburn, where he played receiver before making the switch to cornerback. The Dolphins used the No. 30 overall pick in the 2019 draft on him.

Igbinoghene signed a four-year, $11,254,207 rookie contract that includes a $5,744,878 signing bonus. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Igbinoghene appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and recorded 10 tackles, one interception, and three pass defenses.