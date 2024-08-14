TRADE: Cowboys Trading For Giants DT Jordan Phillips

Josina Anderson reports that the Giants have traded DL Jordan Phillips to the Cowboys on Wednesday.
According to Ian Rapoport, the Giants receive a 2026 sixth-round pick for Phillips and a 2026 seventh-round pick.
Phillips lasted just four months with the Giants after agreeing to a one-year contract this past April with New York.
Dallas has been in need of interior defensive line help, so it’s not surprising to see them make a move.
Phillips, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2015. He was waived in the final year of his four-year, rookie contract and later claimed by the Bills.
After three seasons in Buffalo, Phillips signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Cardinals. He was released after two seasons and returned to Buffalo.
From there, Phillips signed a one-year contract with the Giants.
In 2023, Phillips appeared in 14 games for the Bills and recorded 15 tackles, 2.5 sacks and five pass defenses.
