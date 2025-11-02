Trade Deadline Rumors: Breece Hall, Quinnen Williams, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport has heard the Bills are interested in trading for a defensive tackle to fortify the group after losing DT Ed Oliver indefinitely.
Jets
- The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reports that teams around the league are continuing to call about Jets DT Quinnen Williams, even though the Jets have a very high asking price for their star defender.
- FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano reports that the team is fielding calls and has turned down offers, but also has too high asking prices for their players of interest for a deal to have been completed.
- One anonymous executive told Vacchiano: “They have to start selling, right? They’ve got a new GM and coach who are likely to start blowing up that roster. They’re 1-7 and better off with a top [draft] pick than a few more wins. And best of all for them, they’ve got some attractive players. They could make a killing if they get involved.”
- The same exec added: “Some of those guys could help them in the future, no doubt. But remember, it’s a new regime [GM Darren Mougey and HC Aaron Glenn] that’s going to want their own guys. And honestly, it wouldn’t hurt to sweep out some of the guys who are so used to the losing. That’s why everyone is circling, but no one seems sure what they’re going to do.”
- ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports the Jets won’t trade RB Breece Hall, DE Will McDonald IV or the defensive tackle Williams barring an offer they can’t refuse.
- Cimini adds DE Jermaine Johnson and LB Quincy Williams are generating trade interest from other teams. Johnson has said the front office told him he wouldn’t be traded, while Williams’ status is more up in the air given he’s in the last year of his contract.
- Cimini doesn’t rule out the Jets trading for a player, mentioning safety and offensive line as potential points of interest. New York has acquired DT Harrison Phillips, DT Jowon Briggs and CB Jarvis Brownlee in deals so far this season.
Patriots
- The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reports that the Patriots are searching for a pass rusher and may consider adding a running back due to recent injuries, despite the fact that they feel good about their offensive playmakers.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport has also heard New England is exploring a trade for a running back.
