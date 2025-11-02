Trade Deadline Rumors: Lions, Packers, Saints, Vikings

Lions
- According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Lions are among the teams that have shown interest in adding edge rushers ahead of the trade deadline.
- Jordan Schultz says the Lions are looking to add to their pass rush ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.
- The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reports the Lions are looking for help at safety and on their defensive line.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport joins the chorus in reporting the Lions are investigating a trade for an edge rusher.
Packers
- The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reports the Packers are looking around the market for a cornerback.
Saints
- Commanders beat reporter Ben Standig says league sources view the Saints signing WR Chris Olave to an extension as a more logical outcome over a trade.
- Saints WR Brandin Cooks is another potential trade candidate but Standig hasn’t heard that he’s chomping at the bit to get out.
- Standig mentions WR Rashid Shaheed and LB Demario Davis as other Saints players he’s heard come up in trade rumors.
Vikings
- According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Vikings are among the teams looking for help at cornerback ahead of the trade deadline.
