Trade Deadline Rumors: Lions, Packers, Saints, Vikings

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Lions

  • According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Lions are among the teams that have shown interest in adding edge rushers ahead of the trade deadline. 
  • Jordan Schultz says the Lions are looking to add to their pass rush ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. 
  • The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reports the Lions are looking for help at safety and on their defensive line.
  • NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport joins the chorus in reporting the Lions are investigating a trade for an edge rusher. 

Packers

  • The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reports the Packers are looking around the market for a cornerback.

Saints

  • Commanders beat reporter Ben Standig says league sources view the Saints signing WR Chris Olave to an extension as a more logical outcome over a trade. 
  • Saints WR Brandin Cooks is another potential trade candidate but Standig hasn’t heard that he’s chomping at the bit to get out. 
  • Standig mentions WR Rashid Shaheed and LB Demario Davis as other Saints players he’s heard come up in trade rumors. 

Vikings

